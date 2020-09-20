Nurses end strike at University of Illinois Hospital

No formal deal was reached but talks will resume Monday. The strike began Sept. 12.

CHICAGO — A strike by hundreds of nurses ended Saturday at University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago.

“We have made progress on a number of important fronts, from wages and staffing to essential safety issues like improved" personal protection equipment, said Doris Carroll, president of the Illinois Nurses Association.

The union said the hospital has offered small wage increases over four years and agreed to hire more than 200 nurses, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Hospital officials said their offer would keep the roughly 800 nurses “in the top 10% for pay compared to their peers in Chicago, Illinois and throughout the U.S.”

Separately, more than 3,600 other hospital staff represented by Service Employees International Union Local 73 want better pay and COVID-19 protections.