NEW YORK — Zion Williamson has been selected first overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The forward from Duke had been expected to be the first pick throughout virtually all of the college basketball season, as he is widely regarded as the most talented prospect since LeBron James, who was picked first by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003.

New Orleans selected the one-and-done freshman Thursday night during the draft held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

RELATED: NBA Draft live blog

The Pelicans beat some serious odds during the NBA Draft Lottery, where they had just a 6% chance at getting No. 1.

Following Williamson, Murray State point guard Ja Morant went second to the Memphis Grizzlies. With the No. 3 pick, the New York Knicks selected Duke's RJ Barrett.