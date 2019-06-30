NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Western New York is celebrating World Pride with a huge outdoor wedding and vow renewal ceremony at Niagara Falls State Park Sunday.

The Married with Pride event began at 4:30 p.m. on Goat Island. LGBTQ+ couples are invited to celebrate their love and marriage equality in the Honeymoon Capital of the World.

The ceremony will be followed by the first-ever Rainbow Reception, an outdoor street party downtown on Mayor O'Laughlin Boulevard. It runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The party will feature a DJ and drag party. It's free and open to the public. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

The event is presented by the City of Niagara Falls, Hard Rock Cafe, Niagara Falls State Park, Destination Niagara USA, and I Love NY.

