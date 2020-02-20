NEW YORK — NFL owners will meet Thursday in Manhattan to discuss ongoing negotiations with the players' association about a new collective bargaining agreement.

Recent talks have brought both sides closer to a potential agreement a year before the current 10-year deal expires.

Having the 32 team owners together for a previously unscheduled forum _ the next scheduled owners meeting is not until the end of March in Florida _ appears to be a sign of substantial progress. The league has proposed a 17-game regular season as part of a new contract.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

