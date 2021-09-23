What's coming to Netflix and leaving in October 2021

"Seinfeld" and a new season of "You" are the big next up shows to binge, while film favorites like "Legally Blonde" and "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off" are leaving.

Netflix is keeping up the momentum after some big wins at the Emmys recently. The household name in streaming services won a historic amount of Emmy awards for content that the platform hosts and produces at Sunday's ceremony.

While classic film favorites like "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off," "The DaVinci Code" and "Legally Blonde" may be out the door by the end of October, there is still time to watch.

And there will be no shortage of documentary content to satisfy your nonfiction needs as well. Here's a look at what is coming to, and leaving Netflix, for now.

Netflix has a full list of what's new on the platform here.

Ready for Oct. 1:

Till Death

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Léon: The Professional

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It…

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

The Ugly Truth

The Guilty

MAID

Paik’s Spirit

Scaredy Cats

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light

Swallow

A Knight’s Tale

An Inconvenient Truth

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

Endless Love

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray (2007)

The Holiday

Jet Li’s Fearless

The Karate Kid (2010)

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad

Diana: The Musical

Forever Rich

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Coming soon:

Inspector Koo (series)

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea (documentary)

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (series)

Call My Agent: Bollywood (series)

Encounters: Season 1

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (documentary)