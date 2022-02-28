'Law and Order: SVU' actor Ned Eisenberg dies at age 65

The "Mare of Easttown" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" actor had been battling two forms of cancer.

Actor Ned Eisenberg, known for his roles on popular shows like "Mare of Easttown" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has died. He was 65 years old.

In a statement provided to USA Today, Eisenberg's wife, actress Patricia Dunnock, confirmed Eisenberg had succumbed to two different types of cancer: holangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma.

"Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family," Dunnock said in the statement.

Eisenberg, who was born in New York City, began his career with a role in Neil Simon's "Brighton Beach Memoirs." He eventually landed a role in the Broadway production of "The Green Bird" as well as of other stage roles.

Considered a character actor, Eisenberg played various screen roles throughout his career, including defense attorney Roger Kressler on "Law & Order: SVU," Sally Mendoza in the 2004 Clint Eastwood-directed film "Million Dollar Baby" and photographer Joe Rosenthal in the 2006 film "Flags of Our Fathers."

On TV, Eisenberg was also featured in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Blacklist," "Person of Interest," "The Good Wife," "Madam Secretary," "White Collar," "New Amsterdam," "NYPD Blue" and "30 Rock."

Some of his other film appearances include "Limitless," "Last Man Standing," "Won't Back Down," "Asher" and "The Exterminator."