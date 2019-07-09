ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The U.S. Naval Academy is investigating a report that a noose was hung on academy property on the 56th anniversary of the March on Washington.

Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck said in a statement Friday that the noose was found in a construction zone off-limits to staff.

RELATED: VERIFY: Did T.J. Maxx sell shirts with nooses that say 'hang loose?'

Buck said while it's possible the noose was part of a hoisting system to complete ductwork, the academy will investigate it because it "takes all allegations of race hate very seriously."

Carl Snowden is chairman of the Caucus of African-American Leaders. He says the caucus was contacted anonymously about a noose being hung on Aug. 28, the 56th anniversary of the March on Washington led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The group contacted the academy.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.