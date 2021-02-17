Navajo police in New Mexico searching for missing children, woman

Police say they've made contact with Tonya Clark but she refused to provide officers with her and the children's whereabouts.

SHIPROCK, N.M. — Navajo police in New Mexico are searching for a woman and two young girls.

Police say the woman, Tonya Clark, has been contacted by police but has refused to provide officers with her and the children's whereabouts.

Navajo police says they believe the children are in danger.

The girls were identified as 7-year-old Aubrey Catherine Jones and 4-year-old Jasmine Jones. Police did not say how they are related to Tonya Clark.

Aubrey is 4 feet tall, 70 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a maroon jacket with a green/white short sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Jasmine is 3 feet tall and around 50 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a purple Carhart hooded jacket, a grey sweatshirt and white tennis shoes.

Tonya Clark is 31 years old. She is 5 feet tall, 170 pounds and has brown hair. She was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt and gray capri sweatpants and camouflage green tennis shoes.