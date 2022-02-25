NATO to send response units to defend allies

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain would introduce sanctions against Russian leader Vladimir Putin to inflict maximum punishment for invading Ukraine.

BRUSSELS, Belgium — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday that U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts have agreed to send parts of the organization’s response force to help protect allies in the east over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking after chairing a NATO meeting, Stoltenberg said the leaders decided to send parts of the NATO Response Force and elements of a quickly deployed spearhead unit. He did not say how many troops would be deployed, but confirmed that the move would involve land, sea and air power.