CALIFORNIA, USA — When a pizza topping has it's own special day on the calendar, it's pretty hard to say that there could be a more iconic topping for a pizza.

National Pepperoni Pizza Day has some of your favorite pie slingers stocking their pepperoni wares for the big day as they roll out some special deals.

Whether you get your pepperoni fix from Papa Murphy's, Pizza Hut, Domino's, Cici's, or Round Table, you won't have to pay full price on Sept. 20.

Chicago Fire

You won't have to pay full price to get your pepperoni pizza fix at Chicago Fire.

On Sept. 20, any large pizza at Chicago Fire will be 50% off. The restaurant has locations in historic Folsom, Sacramento, Roseville, and Elk Grove.

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza is touting their Reign of Fire sauce for National Pepperoni Pizza Day. The company's offering $5 off any Large Reign of Fire Pizza and $6 off any XL Reign of Fire pizza. The offer is good for any pizza, including pepperoni.

Special to Sacramento:

While it's not on National Pepperoni Pizza Day, there will be a special offer to guests at the Round Table Pizza located at 398 Florin Road. The grand re-opening of the restaurant is offering the first 100 customers a free pizza buffet. One guest will even get free pizza for a year. The deal starts at 11 a.m. on Sept. 21.

This Round Table recently went through a unique remodel to match the chain's "Pizza Royalty" theme.

Papa Murphy's

While not tied directly to National Pepperoni Pizza Day, there is a 50% off deal for online orders that Papa Murphy's launched and coincides with the big day.

Use the code "50YUM" at checkout on papamurphys.com or on the Papa Murphy's mobile app to get 50% off an order of $20 or more.

Pizza Hut

If you're part of Pizza Hut's Rewards program, check your email! The chain will be sending out an email deal that offers a $1 medium pepperoni pizza when you buy any menu priced pizza. If you're not part of the rewards program, you can join for free.

Store participation may vary.

Cicis

National Pepperoni Pizza Day is a whole week long over at Cicis. The chain is offering a buy any size pepperoni pizza and get a second one for 50% off deal. The deal is good through Sept. 22.

Domino's

While Domino's isn't gearing their offer specifically toward National Pepperoni Pizza Day, they recently updated their week-long carryout deal to include three-topping pizzas in any style of crust for $7.99.

There's also a Twitter sweepstakes you can join for a chance to win free pizza.

