MOBILE, Ala. — A Mobile Police officer was shot and killed at an apartment complex, Sunday.

According to NBC affiliate WPMI, officer Sean Tuder died at the complex on Leroy Stevens Road. One suspect is in custody.

On Twitter, Mobile's mayor wrote that the city lost "one of our best and finest."

"We send our thoughts and prayers to his (Tuder's) friends and family during this tragedy," he continued. "We mourn together as a community and we love together as a community."

WPMI reports Tuder had been with the Mobile Police Department for three years.

This shooting comes just one week after a Birmingham police officer was killed and another critically wounded while responding to a burglary call.

