A family in Mississippi has reportedly sued the home security company Ring after someone hacked a camera set up in their children's bedroom, according to NBC's Today Show.

The LeMay family claimed in the lawsuit that similar incidents have occurred to families across the country, including Texas couple Todd Craig and Tania Amador.

"It was the most terrifying experience in my life,'' Ashley LeMay told the Today Show on Thursday.

The LeMays released video from their Ring device last month that showed a man speaking through their daughter -- through the device.

"I'm Santa Claus. Don't you want to be my best friend?" the hacker said.

"It was ... from a horror film, and I just thought this couldn't be real,'' LeMay said. "There's no way this is real right now."

The lawsuit claimed that similar incidents have occurred in at least five states.

"Our investigation showed no evidence that our systems or network were compromised," Ring told NBC News in a statement.

"We believe that bad actors used stolen or leaked usernames and passwords to log in and gain access to some customers' devices.Ring takes device security seriously, and we will continue investing in our systems and technology."

