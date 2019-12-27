HONOLULU — Authorities say wreckage of a helicopter carrying seven people in Hawaii has been found, and that they're searching for survivors.

The Coast Guard was searching Friday for the tour helicopter that had disappeared.

Authorities say the chopper's owner called for help about 45 minutes after the flight was due back from a tour of Kauai's Na Pali Coast on Thursday evening.

Two of the passengers are believed to be minors.

Steep terrain, low visibility, choppy seas and rain complicated the search. The helicopter has an electronic locator, but no signals were being received.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman says the Eurocopter took off from the town of Lihue.

RELATED: Coast Guard: Tour helicopter carrying 7 missing in Hawaii

This photo provided by the Hawaii department of Land and Natural Resources shows an area over Napali Coast State Wilderness Park where search and rescue are searching for a tour Helicopter that disappeared in Hawaii with several people aboard on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Authorities say the helicopter's owner called for help about 45 minutes after the chopper was due back from a tour of Kauai's Na Pali Coast on Thursday evening. (Dan Dennison/Hawaii DLNR via AP)

AP