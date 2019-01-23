CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. — The 3-year-old Craven County, N.C. boy who has been missing for two days was found alive Thursday night, according to NBC affiliate WITN.

Authorities told WITN that Casey Lynn Hathaway was found on Aurora Road near Roler Road in Craven County.

Officials said the boy was talking and in good health but was taken to Carolina East Medical Center for evaluation.

First responders told the media late Thursday night a tip led them to Hathaway who was caught in some briars. Authorities said the boy asked for his mom.

Officials were especially touched when Hathaway smiled after getting to see his sister. His mom added he was asking to watch Netflix.

Hathaway's parents thanked everyone who helped search for the boy over the past few days.

