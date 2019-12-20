The 1964 kidnapping of a newborn boy from a Chicago hospital is drawing attention again, more than 55 years later.

Two television stations report this week that an adult man living in Michigan may be the abducted child.

Paul Joseph Fronczak was abducted when he was less than two days old. A woman in nurse's attire at Chicago's Michael Reese Hospital took the boy from his mother's arms midway through a feeding for a medical exam, but didn't return him to the hospital nursery.

Authorities believed they had reunited him with his family two years later when an abandoned boy was found in New Jersey.

But the FBI reopened its investigation decades later when DNA tests revealed the found boy was not in fact the abducted Paul.

The FBI confirmed the investigation remains open, but the agency's statement held off of confirming the reports by Las Vegas TV station KLAS and Chicago's WGN-TV.

FILE - This April 26, 1964 file photo shows new-born Paul Joseph Fronczak shortly after his birth at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago. The baby was taken from his mother's arms by a woman dressed as a nurse who told her he needed a medical exam and then never returned him to the nursery. (AP Photo, File)

AP

WGN's Ben Bradley said they followed several leads which led them to a small rural town in Michigan. According to the Chicago TV station, the man said he had been contacted by the FBI and learned several months ago of the evidence that concluded he was actually the baby abducted in 1964.

FILE - In this April 30, 1964 file photo, Dora Fronczak holds a rosary as she and her husband Chester Fronczak pray for the return of their kidnapped son in Chicago. Their son, Paul Joseph, was kidnapped from Michael Reese Hospital the day after he was born.

AP

The Michigan man, who asked not to be identified, told WGN that he has been dealing with health issues and has some loose ends to tie up before speaking publicly.

FILE - In this June 17, 1966 file photo, a boy, dubbed "Scott McKinley" by the State Child Service is held by Nurse Lolita V. Tana in Newark, N.J. McKinley has been adopted by Chester and Dora Fronczak, a Chicago couple who believe him to be their son kidnapped in 1964. (AP Photo, File)

AP

RELATED: Boy's emotional reunion with lost dog is the best gift of the season

RELATED: Teen donates more than 600 Barbies with prosthetics like hers to hospital