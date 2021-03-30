Michael Strahan removes signature tooth gap just before April Fools' Day

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan has previously talked about why he didn't fix the gap in his teeth decades ago. Has he changed his mind?

"Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan released a video Tuesday showing himself getting his signature gap in his teeth removed. But some people are noting that the change is coming suspiciously close to April Fools' Day on Thursday.

"I did it. #GoodbyeGap," Strahan posted to Twitter Tuesday, along with a minute-long video of him at Smile Design Manhattan cosmetic dentistry (Warning: Graphic language).

"A moment 50 years in the making," Strahan, 49, said in the video before showing off his new, gapless smile.

But hold up. Is it permanent?

TMZ reports that the gap was filled in with a removable dental piece. Strahan was reportedly offered the temporary solution in case he changed his mind. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has previously talked about how his tooth gap is a bit of a trademark and how he opted against filling it during his early days with the New York Giants.

"For me, I made the conscious effort to say 'This is who I am,'" Strahan told ELLE in 2012. "I'm not perfect. I don't want to try to be perfect. At this point, I don't think my kids would recognize me without it."

Reactions on social media varied from people who loved it to those who were saddened by it and some who simply didn't believe it.

this gotta be a troll — Joseph (@Joseph24__) March 30, 2021

My wife loved that gap, she is going to be so sad. — The Walking Dad (@jmcdowell20) March 30, 2021

This is definitely one of the worst things I’ve ever seen.



Strahan’s gap is iconic.



It’s like Robert De Niro’s mole or Tom Selleck’s mustache.



You don’t just get rid of that nonchalantly. — Versace (@partimax) March 30, 2021

Do what makes you happy my man. It looks great! And you looked great before but that didn’t define you. What defines you is the exact action you took- you didn’t care what everyone was saying, you did what made you happy. Respect. — Triple J (@DonaldD48774622) March 30, 2021

this is an early April fools joke right!?👀 — Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) March 30, 2021