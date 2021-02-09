Mesa women put together care packages for families of service members killed in Kabul after own husband was killed in Iraq

It's a pain Sharri Detharidge knows well after her husband was killed in action in 2008 while deployed in Iraq.

MESA, Ariz. — The U.S. military has made a sacred commitment to leave no one behind on the battlefield.

Two Mesa women have stepped up to help the families of the 13 service members who were killed by terrorist explosions a week ago as troops were carrying out evacuations from the Kabul airport.

“These custom-made ornaments for each of the families. These are cozies. Blanket that was made by one of the grandmas in my neighborhood,” said Sharri Detharidge as she pointed out some of the contents that will go into the care packages.

It’s called the Gold Star Family Care Package Project. Put together by military wives Katie Gonzales and Sharri Detharidge.

“We want to show them that we’re never going to leave them. That in any way they may possibly need us. We’re going to show up,” said Gonzales.

Detharidge and Gonzales have personalized each basket to accommodate the families. For the wife of 20-year-old Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, the women included clothes, diapers and words of encouragement. He died just weeks before his child is expected to come into the world.

For Detharidge, the pain is all too real.

In 2008, her husband Army Sgt. Jose Regalado was killed in Iraq. He died just 50 days before he was scheduled to come home. He left behind a 3-month-old daughter, whose ultrasound picture he carried for good luck.

“You’re so grief-stricken. You do not know what to do,” said Detharidge. “I honestly can’t remember eating. I didn’t want to take the time to cook. If someone else hadn’t brought me food. I just didn’t eat.”

The care packages will also include gift cards for food delivery and custom-made bracelets.

“These care packages are pretty much a perfect example of what I can do with the grief I went to and saying what was helpful for me. How can we make that helpful for somebody else,” said Detharidge.

The women said they are in contact with the families and will be sending out the packages soon.

If you would like to help, visit Detharidge's Instagram or donate to her Venmo account @sjdetharidge.

