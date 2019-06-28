PHOENIX — A Mesa man died over the weekend from an accident on a motorized scooter in San Diego.

Brian Witzeman died after the Sunday accident when he and a female friend crashed into each other while riding motorized scooters, the San Diego Police Department announced Thursday.

Both Witzeman and the woman fell onto the beach-area boardwalk after the crash around 1:30 p.m.

Neither of them were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department lifeguards provided aid to Witzeman and the woman before police arrived on scene.

The department said Witzeman died at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, where he was transported after he complained of chest pain.

A preliminary report from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office found Witzeman’s cause of death was “blunt force torso trauma.”

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

Witzeman is the second motorized scooter-related fatality in San Diego, but the department said there have been at least 15 reported serious injury collisions involving them since the start of the year. Those injuries ranged from serious fractures to significant head injuries.

The department encouraged riders to use caution, be aware of their surroundings and yield to pedestrians when necessary.

San Diego is implementing new regulations on motorized scooters and other dockless devices starting in July, including requiring riders to reduce speeds in specific geofenced areas.