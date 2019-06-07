Megan Rapinoe slammed soccer's governing body on Saturday, saying she doesn't think FIFA respects the women playing the game as much as men.

During the pre-match press conference for Sunday's Women's World Cup Final, a reporter asked the U.S. soccer star how she felt about FIFA scheduling their game on the same day as two other men's finals.

"It's terrible scheduling for everyone," Rapinoe answered. "As someone who works in football, as someone who plays in football, that's a terrible idea to put everything on the same day. In every way.”

The Women's World Cup Final kicks off Sunday in France at 11 a.m. Eastern. Then, a few hours later the men's Copa America Final between Brazil and Peru will get underway at 4 p.m. Eastern, followed by the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final between Mexico and the United States at 9 p.m. Eastern.

“Obviously there are two other finals going on but this is the World Cup Final. This is like, cancel everything day," Rapinoe explained.

FIFA has claimed previously that playing the three finals on the same day would boost attention for all.

“The scheduling of the different events has gone through a comprehensive consultancy process, which has involved all key stakeholders and taken into account different aspects of the women’s and men’s international match calendars,” the governing body said in a statement. “It is a rare and exciting occurrence.”

But CONCACAF's president had told The New York Times they didn't mean to schedule the Gold Cup Final on the same day as the World Cup and blamed a "clerical error."

"It's actually unbelievable," Rapinoe said. "So no, I don't think that we feel the same level of respect certainly that FIFA has for the men."

During Saturday's press conference, a reporter also asked Rapinoe which of her teammates would go to the White House if they were invited by President Trump. She previously made headlines, and faced criticism from Trump, by declaring she personally wouldn't go.

In response, Rapinoe said Saturday that she hasn't spoken to everyone about it but figured "not many, if any of the other players" would go.