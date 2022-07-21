Mega Millions jackpot soars to third largest prize in game's history

Even as the Mega Millions jackpot has increased, the odds of winning the top prize have remained at one in 302.5 million.

WASHINGTON — The Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Friday night will now be the third largest prize in the game's history.

The lottery announced Thursday the sum had grown to an estimated $660 million, with a cash option of $376.9 million. Only two billion-dollar jackpots have ever been higher for Mega Millions. If won at that level, the jackpot would be the ninth largest prize for any lottery game in the country.

No one won last Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, which was an estimated $555 million. The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were 2-31-32-37-70 and Gold Mega Ball 25.

The Mega Millions jackpot has steadily grown since someone last won on April 15. There has been a consecutive 27 drawings without a match for all six numbers.

The prize money has quickly climbed in the last few weeks, but the odds of winning remain the same — a staggering one in 302.5 million.

If no one wins the life-changing prize, there's a chance it could eventually set a new record. In the game's 20-year history there have only ever been two billion-dollar jackpots.

In the chance that someone does match all six numbers, the lucky winner would have the option for an annuity option, which is paid out in 30 annual payments. However, most players chose the cash option.

Last year, a Mega Millions jackpot cracked the $1 billion mark for just the second time. A four-member suburban Detroit lottery club won that $1.05 billion jackpot and chose the lump sump, receiving $557 million after taxes.

The Mega Millions drawing is on Friday, July 22 at 11 p.m. ET.

What are the top 10 biggest Mega Millions jackpots?

$1.537 billion - 10/23/2018 $1.050 billion - 1/22/2021 $660 million (est) - 7/22/2022 $656 million - 3/30/2012 $648 million - 12/17/2013 $543 million - 7/24/2018 $536 million - 7/8/2016 $533 million - 3/30/2018 $522 million - 6/7/2019 $516 million - 5/21//2021

Mega Millions is played on Tuesdays and Fridays in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.