McDonald's Corp. says it's enhancing training and offering a new hotline for workers in response to mounting allegations of sexual harassment.

On Tuesday, the labor group Fight for $15 filed 25 sexual harassment charges against McDonald's with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund are providing legal support.

It's the third time in three years that the group has filed harassment charges on behalf of McDonald's workers. Some workers say they were demoted or fired when they complained about harassment.

The fast food chain says it sent posters to its 14,000 U.S. restaurants clearly defining harassment and offering the hotline, which is managed by a third party. In August, it will begin training store workers about harassment and bias.