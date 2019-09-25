NEW YORK — Marshalls is bringing its bargain-hunting experience online for the first time.

The off-price chain, owned by TJX Cos., went live online Tuesday, featuring different designers and brands that complement what shoppers can find in its physical stores, according to a statement Tuesday.

Online customers will be able to return items via mail or to any one of its 1,100 stores.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based parent company, which also operates HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx, first announced the online launch earlier this year. T.J. Maxx has a small presence online while HomeGoods doesn't sell online.

TJX Cos. has fared well despite the company's late moves into e-commerce. It delivered a 5% increase in net sales and a 2% increase in sales at established stores during the second quarter.

