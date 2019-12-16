Well it only took 25 years, but Mariah Carey's hit song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 list for the first time ever.

Billboard announced Monday that Carey now has 19 career No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 chart, which is the second-most all-time behind The Beatles' record of 20.

Carey's 1994 holiday hit has dominated Billboard's Holiday 100 chart through the years and has been No. 1 there for 38 weeks.

Billboard's Hot 100 takes into account all-genre U.S. streaming, radio airplay and sales data. Since the song's release in 1994, the Christmas hit has reportedly earned Carey more than $60 million, according to The Economist.

The three decades it took for the song to hit No. 1 is the longest No. 1 journey ever, according to The New York Times.

According to Billboard, it's the first holiday hit to jingle its way right to the top since "The Chipmunk Song" in 1958-59. Yeah, THOSE Chipmunks.

This year, Carey even found a fun way to declare right after Halloween that it was time to turn on the Christmas music. At 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 1, she posted a video where she magically transformed into Christmas pajamas, right as she got a call from Santa.