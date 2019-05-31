Lyft is kicking off Pride Month by offering various new features to the LGBTQ community.

One such feature includes pronoun options for riders: they/them/theirs, she/her/hers or he/him/his. They also include an option where the pronoun isn’t listed or if the rider prefers not to choose a pronoun.

The company said the new feature helps to demonstrate their support for transgender and non-binary riders.

To update the pronoun visit the “Menu” in the Lyft app, tap “View Profile,” then tap “Personal info,” select the pronoun and then tap “Save” located at the top right hand corner of the screen.

In addition to the new app features, Lyft says they’ve partnered with the National Center for Transgender Equality to provide drivers assistance with changing the name and gender designation on their driver’s license.

