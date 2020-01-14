NEW ORLEANS — LSU won its fourth college football national championship Monday, ending Clemson's 29-game winning streak with a 42-25 victory in the title game.

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, small-town Ohio kid turned Louisiana legend, delivered the Tigers their first national title since 2007 and fourth overall, breaking a few more records along the way. His five touchdown passes and 463 yards passing set records for a College Football Playoff title game, as did his six total touchdowns

Ja'Marr Chase caught nine passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence lost his first game as a starter since high school. He threw for 234 yards and no touchdowns, but ran for the opening score of the game.

