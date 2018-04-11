PITTSBURGH -- A Jewish nurse wrote he didn't see evil in the eyes of the suspected Pittsburgh synagogue shooter but rather, confusion.

"Robert Bowers probably had no friends, was easily influenced by propaganda, and wanted attention on a sociopathic level," registered nurse Ari Mahler wrote in a Facebook post about Bowers. He is accused of killing 11 people on Oct. 27 at the Tree of Life synagogue.

Mahler described himself as "The Jewish Nurse" who provided care to the shooting suspect at Allegheny General Hospital.

An Allegheny General Network representative confirmed the authenticity of the post, the Associated Press reports.

"... Robert Bowers thanked me for saving him, for showing him kindness, and for treating him the same way I treat every other patient," Mahler wrote. "This was the same Robert Bowers that just committed mass homicide."

Mahler said he's sure Bowers had no idea he was Jewish because, "Why thank a Jewish nurse, when 15 minutes beforehand, you’d shoot me in the head with no remorse? I didn’t say a word to him about my religion. I chose not to say anything to him the entire time."

And would that matter, anyway, Mahler asked.

"Love. That’s why I did it," Maher begins to end his post. "Love as an action is more powerful than words, and love in the face of evil gives others hope. It demonstrates humanity. It reaffirms why we’re all here.

"The meaning of life is to give meaning to life, and love is the ultimate force that connects all living beings. I could care less what Robert Bowers thinks, but you, the person reading this, love is the only message I wish instill in you. If my actions mean anything, love means everything."

Bowers, 46, last week pleaded not guilty to a 44-count grand jury indictment, the AP reports. Authorities say Bowers raged against Jews during and after the massacre.

I am The Jewish Nurse. Yes, that Jewish Nurse. The same one that people are talking about in the Pittsburgh shooting...

Posted by Ari Mahler on Saturday, November 3, 2018

