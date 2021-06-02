Fox Business suddenly cancels top-rated 'Lou Dobbs Tonight,' reports say

The surprise move comes a day after voting systems company Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit that names three Fox hosts, including Dobbs.

Fox News has canceled Lou Dobbs' show on Fox Business, the highest-rated program on the network, for an unexplained reason. The Los Angeles Times reports Friday's "Lou Dobbs Tonight" was the last episode of the show. CNN also confirmed the news, citing a source close to Dobbs.

Dobbs has been one of former President Donald Trump's strongest supporters and has repeated Trump's unproven claims of massive voter fraud. State elections officials across the country, the former head of the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and former U.S. Attorney General William Barr have said that there was no voter fraud on a scale that would have cost Trump the election. President Joe Biden won by an Electoral College vote of 306-232 and a popular vote of more than 7 million.

The move comes a day after voting technology Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit that names three Fox hosts -- including Dobbs -- and two former Trump lawyers — Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. It charged that the defendants conspired to spread false claims that the company helped “steal” the U.S. presidential election.

The complaint alleges that Fox hosts Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro directly benefitted from their involvement in the conspiracy. The lawsuit alleges that Fox went along with the “well-orchestrated dance” due to pressure from newcomer outlets such as Newsmax and One America News, which were stealing away conservative, pro-Trump viewers.

Fox News Media, in a statement on behalf of the network and its hosts, rejected the accusations.

It was not immediately clear if the lawsuit was the ultimate reason Dobbs was benched, but the Times reports there were discussions to end the show even before the legal issues.

The Times reports that Dobbs will remain under contract but will likely not appear on air with the company again. Dobbs' program will be renamed "Fox Business Tonight" and have rotating hosts. One of them, David Asman, filled in for Dobbs on his Friday show.