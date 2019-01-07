ARLINGTON, Texas — Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday while the team was in Texas for a four-game series against the Rangers, the team announced. The Rangers said Monday night's game has been canceled.

The 27-year-old had pitched just two days ago, when his team hosted the Oakland Athletics in Anaheim. Details, including what caused his death, have not been made available.

"Tyler has, and always will be, an import part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time," the team said in a statement.

Skaggs (7-7) gave up only two hits and two runs, but walked four and wasn't able to get through five innings against the A's.

The Woodland Hills, California, native made his MLB debut in August 2012. He was drafted by the Angels in 2009.