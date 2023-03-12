x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Disney unveils full look at Melissa McCarthy's Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid' trailer

"The Little Mermaid" is set to hit theaters on May 26, 2023, and those tuning into the Oscars got a sneak peak.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Fans got one step closer to being part of Ariel's world on Sunday night. 

Halle Bailey, who stars as the red-headed mermaid princess, and Melissa McCarthy, who plays Ursula, introduced the trailer's premiere at the 95th annual Academy Awards.

The two-minute trailer gave an extensive look at Ariel as she rescues Jonah Hauer-King, who plays Prince Eric, from a shipwreck. Fans also got to see the mermaid princess in her iconic scene as yearns to be on the surface and hear Ursula's sinister laugh. 

The trailer featured Ariel swimming in a field of jellyfishes, wandering the sea with dolphins and even leaning in for a kiss with Prince Eric. To date, Disney had only released teasers and sneak peeks of the live-action remake. 

"Watch and you'll see, Some day I'll be, Part of your world!" The film's official account tweeted.

This star-studded film also features Daveed Diggs, Javier Bardem, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina.

Bailey teased fans on Wednesday with a new poster for the Disney remake. "The Little Mermaid" is set to hit theaters on May 26, 2023.

Last September, Disney unveiled the first look Bailey's Ariel with a teaser trailer at its fan expo D23 in Anaheim, California.

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Halle Bailey arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Director Rob Marshall said fans could expect new songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken in the remake of the 1989 cartoon film, USA Today reported.

Related Articles

MORE: Social media lights up over Hugh Grant's uncomfortable Oscars interview

RELATED: Oscars 2023: How long did it take for 'the slap' to come up?

Before You Leave, Check This Out