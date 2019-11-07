Leland Chapman, son of Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman, is recovering at an Alabama hospital after tearing his ACL during a manhunt, according to AL.com.

The website reports that Chapman's injury will require surgery and force him out of action for six weeks. Leland and Duane were chasing down fugitive Edward Morales in Colorado when the incident occurred. Morales, who pleaded guilty to harassment in June, had a warrant out for his arrest after failing to appear at a court hearing.

Morales was captured and it was caught on camera for the family's new WGN show "Dog's Most Wanted."

Leland's injury comes two weeks after his mother, Beth Chapman, died from Stage 4 lung cancer at age 51. Her memorial service is scheduled for July 13 in Colorado.

TEGNA has contacted a Chapman family spokesperson to confirm the hospitalization, but has not heard back.

