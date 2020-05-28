Las Vegas casinos are set to reopen, but what will that look like?

Social distancing will have the floors and capacity reduced. Clubs will not be open.

PHOENIX — A popular tourist getaway for Arizonans and people around the world, Las Vegas' casinos are set to reopen next month.

Nevada will allow casinos on the strip and elsewhere to open up on June 4. However, before they open, they need to send a reopening plan to the Casino Gaming Control Board.

"They are going to look very familiar but I think they are going to be different." Alan Feldman, UNLV gaming professor said.

Feldman spent three decades working for casinos, he said when they come back they will reflect a new reality everyone is having to deal with.

"It’s a new era Vegas" Feldman said.

In order to get approval for reopening, casinos need to follow certain guidelines.

The guidelines from the Nevada Gaming control board state:

"Plans must limit the number of patrons based on type of game to ensure proper distance between players by limiting the number of seats or betting positions per table, or licensees may submit alternative plans for approval by the Board. For example, player limit per table should be limited to: three players per blackjack table, six players per craps table, four players per roulette table, and four players per poker table. Casino supervisors and managers must ensure that patrons do not congregate in groups around gaming tables.Licensees should ensure dealers have hand sanitizer available to offer to patrons throughout their shifts."

The rules state clubs will need to remain closed and social distancing must be practiced.

"Right now it’s all about safety," Feldman said. "If consumers don’t feel safe they aren’t coming."

Although some of the extras around the casino world may be missing, there are benefits for would-be tourists: lower prices.

"It’s not going to cost as much as it did when it had all those other things. There are going to be some great deals to be found over the next couple of months." Feldman said.

"The walk up and down the Vegas strip is still one of the most exciting places you can work and all of that is still there. It’s just going to miss some of the pizazz."

“Las Vegas is a city built on hospitality, and we are excited to open our doors on June 4 and welcome visitors from Arizona and around the country,” said Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “While our restaurants, pools and resorts will once again welcome guests, the health and safety of those guests will continue to be our top priority. So while things might look a bit different for a while, your ‘Only Vegas’ experience is waiting.”

