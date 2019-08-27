SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — A Utah judge has ordered imprisoned polygamist leader Warren Jeffs to give a deposition in a sex abuse case.

KUTV-TV reports that District Judge G. Michael Westfall in St. George on Tuesday ordered Jeffs to provide the deposition from prison in Texas.

Jeffs and a community trust that once belonged to a polygamous sect run by Jeffs on the Utah-Arizona border were sued in 2017 by a woman who says she was sexually abused by Jeffs when she was a child.

Lawsuits for the trust argued that Jeffs has suffered a mental breakdown and isn't fit to testify, while the woman's attorney said there's no evidence that Jeffs isn't mentally competent.

Jeffs is serving a life sentence in Texas for sexually assaulting girls he considered brides.

More stories related to Warren Jeffs:

Lawyer: Polygamist leader Warren Jeffs has mental breakdown

• Warren Jeffs' son, who spoke out against infamous polygamous leader, dies

Humanitarian aid takes root in Colorado City, Hilldale since arrest of Warren Jeffs

Warren Jeffs' 65th wife transforms compound into social services shelter

Polygamous leaders arrested in food stamp fraud bust