Recall alert: Thousands of jogging strollers could have front wheel that can detach

Thousands of jogging strollers are being recalled because the front wheel can fall off, potentially causing injury. At least one person has reported falling onto the stroller due to the problem.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall is for about 9,200 Zoom 360 Ultralight jogging strollers from Joovy. They were sold in stores and online at Joovy.com, Amazon.com, BuyBuyBaby.com and Target.com from May 2020 through December 2020 for about $250.

"There have been 25 incidents of restricted front wheel movement reported, including 12 incidents where the wheel fork bearing wore through the housing and detached, with one fall resulting in bruises when the user fell onto the stroller," CPSC said on its website.

The recall involves Zoom 360 Ultralight jogging strollers with SKU 8060, 8061, 8067 and 8069 and with batch numbers between March 2020 and October 2020. These can be found on a label on the inside leg.

Owners are urged to stop using the strollers and contact Joovy for a free repair kit. Joovy is already contacting all known purchasers directly, CPSC said. The company has also posted a video walking owners through the repair process.