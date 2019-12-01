BARRON COUNTY, Wis. — Jayme Closs' aunt, Jennifer Smith, speaks about the rollercoaster of emotions she's experienced her niece was found alive and how the family was getting ready to welcome her home.

Smith said she never stopped believing that Jayme was alive but she worried her shy personality might hinder opportunities to escape.

Smith said Jayme is going to need to continue to be strong since the road ahead is full of unknowns.

"There's a long road ahead. Yes. But we will get through this," Smith said. "We have a large family, we have gained lots of family...so many happy tears from all over the nation."