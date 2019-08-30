DALLAS — James Leavelle, the Stetson-wearing Dallas detective handcuffed to Lee Harvey Oswald in one of the 20th century’s most iconic photographs, died Thursday morning at age 99.

Leavelle died during a trip to Colorado while visiting his family to celebrate his 99th birthday, said Kate Griendling, Leavelle's granddaughter.

"We put 99 candles on his birthday cake and blew them all out and just had a great time," Griendling told WFAA. "But he fell Monday and broke his hip. He was taken to the hospital and died from a massive heart attack this morning."

Leavelle was the Dallas police detective in the beige suit and matching Stetson hat who was handcuffed to Oswald when nightclub owner Jack Ruby pulled the trigger two days after President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

Leavelle is immortalized in the famous Bob Jackson photograph of the shooting.

Lee Harvey Oswald, suspected assassin of JFK, shot to death at point-blank range by Jack Ruby in basement of Dallas police headquarters Nov. 24, 1963. Plainclothes officer to the left of him is Jim Leavelle in the white suit and Stetson.

Bob Jackson

For years, the retired Dallas detective would graciously recall to most anyone what he witnessed on Nov. 24, 1963.

"Actually, on that particular day I was supposed to have a day off more or less,” said Leavelle in a 2017 interview with WFAA. "[Oswald] was very polite to me, answering my questions without fussing or anything. The only mistake he made was one question I asked about shooting the officer. He said, 'I didn't shoot anybody.'"

Leavelle volunteered to transfer Oswald from the Dallas Police Department to the Dallas County jail.

"I had to get him ready for the transfer,” Leavelle told WFAA. "He wanted to put on that black slip-over sweater that he had on. I let him put that on. As he was putting it on, I said to him, 'Lee, if anybody shoots at you, I hope they're as good a shot as you are, meaning they would hit him and not me.'"

"He said, 'Oh, nobody's going to shoot at me,’” Leavelle said. "I said I'm going to handcuff myself to him. If anybody tries to take him, they've got to take me too and I'm not going to go quietly. They're going to have a little problem on their hands."

Ruby had entered the basement of police headquarters and stood alongside reporters and photographer. As Leavelle walked Oswald out, Ruby stepped forward and pulled the trigger, shooting Oswald in the torso.

"Ruby still had a hold of his pistol and was attempting to fire [again] until Leavelle's partner, Det. L.C. Graves, was able to disarm Ruby," said Farris Rookstool III, a Dallas historian. "I knew Jim Leavelle for almost 40 years. We became friends and he often assisted me during my time with the FBI answering JFK assassination-related questions."

Leavelle said Oswald never regained consciousness.

“He went completely blank," Leavelle said. "Instantly. He was out by the time he hit the floor."

Leavelle was one of the last surviving individuals directly associated to the Kennedy assassination and Oswald murder.

"Jim will be forever frozen in time and remembered for what he called his biggest failure ⁠— protecting his prisoner," Rookstool said. "The Dallas Police Department didn't hold him personally responsible for the death of Oswald. In fact, they named a Dallas police detective award after him."

"We often wondered how his life might have been different had they transferred Oswald in the middle of the night or the Sunday morning interrogation did not run long," Rookstool continued. "Oswald would have been transferred before Ruby got there and Leavelle would have just remained a humble, unknown police detective who merely did his job."

The shooting wasn’t his first brush with history. Leavelle also survived the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

In 2017, at age 97, WFAA asked Leavelle to what he owed his longevity.

“I had the man upstairs looking after me," he said. "I got shot at three times where the bullet came within an inch of my head. My legacy? I just want to live a long time and before I die get well again. That's it."

Late Friday night, Mike Mata, president of the Dallas Police Association, released a statement in response to Leavelle's death:

Though the photo may be the most iconic moment in his career, and keep him in the history books for future generations, the Dallas Police Department and the officers who served with him know that he is worthy of a legacy for being one of the smartest, accomplished and dedicated detectives in the history of the DPD.

It is never easy to lose a member of our blue family, but we give thanks for his service and his dedication to honoring our profession. Our thoughts and prayers go to his family as our department and the city mourn this loss.

