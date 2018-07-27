After a night of panic and chaos for thousands of Redding residents forced to flee the Carr Fire, many people returned Friday morning to find their homes reduced to smoking rubble.

That was the case with the Lake Redding Estates, where at least 40 homes were destroyed, based on a Record Searchlight survey.

In all, Record Searchlight reporters and credible sources tally a minimum of 80 destroyed homes, and the total figure is almost certainly larger.

Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko confirmed that the current count of structures destroyed is low, while he said the acreage burned total is probably close to accurate. Authorities have not yet been able to do a "windshield survey" of burned neighborhoods to get a reliable count, he said.

David Codromac said he jumped in his RV and took off when he saw the flames, which came right up to his home but spared him.

“When that wall of flames is coming at you it’s terrifying” Codromac said. “When you see what I saw and it’s in your neighborhood it’s terrible.”

Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Codromac returned to his Lake Redding area neighborhood Friday morning to survey the damage.

Justin Montes made it out of Lake Redding safely Thursday night just as the fire closed in.

“I was the last person in my neighborhood to evacuate and the fire was ripping through,” the 26-year-old photographer said as he surveyed damage to nearby homes Friday morning.

He had been on Quartz Hill earlier in the day Thursday filming video of the Carr Fire and didn’t believe flames would reach his subdivision.

“I saw the fire coming toward us but I didn’t think it was going to come down into Lake Redding Estates,” Montes said. “When I came back here everyone was already evacuated.”

This is what remained of a home on Harlan Drive Friday morning. (Photo: Mike Chapman/Record Searchlight)

Montes said he spent a frantic few minutes gathering belongings from the Amethyst Way house he shares with roommates, who had already gotten out.

It was dusk and he was wearing an air mask to help breathe through the smoke.

“I quickly had to get any valuables that I could,” he said. “The cops were pretty upset with me because I was the last one out of my neighborhood.”

Montes was running from the house to his car in very high winds that toppled nearby trees and left branches on the ground next door where there’s a playground.

“It was like a firestorm – winds ripping through. I saw sparks flying and trash cans being thrown about. My fence was ripped apart.” he said. “I thought my house was toast.”

Carr Fire - Cal Fire and Fire Depts. in the northern California get together to fire the Carr Fire on Thursday morning. The fire continues to move east from Old Shasta all the way to Iron Mountain Road this morning.

Special to the Record Searchlight by Hung T. Vu

Montes was able to grab his cat and put him in the car, but the cat jumped out. “I had to leave without my cat,” he said.

Montes described his experience as surviving an apocalypse.

“I couldn’t even describe it other than it was the apocalypse. It was exactly what that would be like – intense heat,” he said.

Montes snuck back to his house around 3 a.m. to find his cat and check on his home. He parked above Benton Drive and walked on the Diestelhorst Bridge Trail and then onto the Sacramento River Trail. He was able to sleep in his house while others in his neighborhood were evacuated and found his cat when he woke up.

“He must’ve found a safe spot,” Montes said.

This playground next to the Lake Redding Estates home of Justin Montes is filled with tree branches that were blown off during the Carr Fire on Thursday night. (Photo: Michael Chapman/Record Searchlight)

Looking back, Montes recalls seeing a “crazy amount of smoke,” swirling embers and the wind ripping branches off trees. “My heart was beating out of my chest but I tried to keep my cool,” he said.

Before escaping the neighborhood, Montes was on the phone to his parents.

“I had my parents crying on the phone, saying ‘Get out.’ My mom was saying nothing is as valuable as your life.”

Cal Fire has dramatically raised the number of structures destroyed, up to 65 from 15. An additional 55 structures have been damaged, the agency said.

About 5,000 structures are still threatened by the fire.

Redding is under evacuation on Thursday night as the Carr fire make it way into the city. A long line of traffic on Buenaventura Blvd along Benton Air Park. (Photo: Hung T. Vu, Hung T. Vu)

Helcia Holzer returned to her home on Old Lantern Drive in West Redding to find her home was spared from the flames.

Residents there say the fire destroyed at least 20 homes in that neighborhood.

Houses in both sides of Holzer's home were destroyed but hers was spared.

“It just blows my mind,” Holzer said. “I just can’t believe we were spared.”

Holzer and her husband tried to round up a few of their pet rabbits that got loose and were hopping around the yard.

They grabbed important photos and their children’s baby books and loaded them up in their car, just in case the fire blew through their neighborhood again.

“Because I don’t think we’re done,” Holzer said.

Many of the homes in the Bel Air Estates were spared when the fire passed through Friday night.

Passing through the fire's destructive path west of Redding, high voltage transmission towers were melted and blown over. Cars were charred.

The blaze was still smoldering at destroyed homes on Harlan Drive.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved