'It felt like a lifetime of hell': Tempe teen describes escape from deadly Astroworld festival

HOUSTON — A night meant to be one to remember became a nightmare for 19-year-old Bianca Strauss. "You got to a concert to have fun. You don’t go to die," Strauss said. The Arizona State University student went to Astroworld in Houston with a friend. She had been to plenty of festivals before but not one went like this. "There was no crowd control. People were doing what they wanted to do," Strauss said. The event took a turn shortly before Travis Scott, the headliner, took the stage.

RELATED: 8 dead, numerous injured at Astroworld Festival in Houston



A 30-minute clock ticked down the seconds before his set began. Strauss said as the time ticked down, thousands of people began to push forward.



"It was pushing forward and forward. When you had nowhere to go," Strauss said. "As soon as he came out it turned into a living hell for me."



Strauss said she struggled to breathe as she no longer could move on her own free will. It would not be until a stranger noticed her and her friend having issues that she finally received some help.



The three would slowly try to push their way out of the crowd. Most of the calls for medical attention went unanswered. While walking out, she said she stepped on someone.



"There cold icy cold hands holding on to my ankle below me." Strauss said, "It hurts me to the core to know that I couldn’t do anything to help that person."



Strauss said she did not believe there were enough crowd control measures in place to deal with the thousands of people. She said there were not enough barriers in place to keep people from pushing forward and crushing those who were unfortunate enough to lose their balance.



In all, eight people have died from the festival. Investigators are still looking into the incident.



Strauss said after 40 minutes, she was able to escape from the crowd with contusions and a lost shoe. She said she is lucky to be alive.