PHOENIX — “We are outraged and sickened by this monstrous evil,” President Donald Trump said Monday.

During a speech to the nation, the president put video games in the center of the debate of how our country can reduce mass shootings.

“We must stop the glorification of violence in our society" President Trump said “This includes the gruesome video games that are now commonplace.”

“Opinion is relatively divided," said Farrah Hauke, a licensed psychologist.

She said while there has been some correlation between video games and violent behavior, there is no proof of causation.

“There are a lot of factors involved,” Hauke said.

Statistics back that up. Of the five countries that buy the most video games per person (both violent and non-violent), the United States sees nine times more gun-related deaths than the next closest country.

“Video games are a multibillion-dollar industry and lots of people play video games," Hauke said. "Statistically, most people (playing video games) do not commit violent behavior.”

There have been studies linking video games with an increase in aggressive behavior, but Hauke stresses it is only one factor.

“But you also have to take into account their family life, their history of mental illness, aggression in their own home—so we can't definitively link those factors," she said.

As of today, there is no direct evidence that the Dayton or El Paso shooters were influenced by violent video games.

