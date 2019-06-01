HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff's Office says detectives are in the process of interviewing persons of interest in the killing of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes.

In a tweet, the sheriff's office says the investigation "has taken a new direction" and "more details will be released as soon as possible."

Jazmine was riding in a car with her mother and three sisters at the time of the shooting.

The family told investigators the man drove up beside their car early Sunday, Dec. 30 when they were stopped at a red light at Wallisville Road and Beltway 8.

Jazmine was sitting behind the driver's seat when the man opened fire on the family.

A bullet struck Jazmine in the head and her mother was shot in the arm. One of Jazmine's sisters was injured by glass when a window shattered.

Investigators released a sketch of the suspect on Thursday (Jan. 3). Jazmine's mother and 15-year-old sister Alexis Dilbert worked with investigators to come up with the sketch.

Investigators released new video of the shooter’s pickup truck four days after the attack.