If you voted early or misplaced your “I Voted” sticker, have no fear, Instagram is here!



The company recently announced that the the Instagram app will soon add an “I Voted” sticker to Stories. In a recent blog post, Instagram said the feature will be added on Sunday, days before the election.



During Election Day on Nov. 6, users will also see a “We Voted” story in their Stories bar when several friends they follow use the sticker.



The sticker and story will be available to use and view through Election Day in the U.S.