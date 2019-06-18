LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Several people were cited and at least one person was seriously injured after a fight erupted at a youth baseball game in Lakewood Saturday.

The Lakewood Police Department tweeted video of the fight on the baseball fields at Westgate Elementary School on Tuesday. Officers are trying to learn more about what happened, most specifically the identity of the man wearing a white shirt and teal shorts.

“These coaches and parents, unhappy with a baseball game involving 7-year-olds and a 13-year-old umpire, took over the field and began assaulting each other,” a Facebook post from the department reads.

The fight was reported just before noon on Saturday. The Lakewood Police Department said the baseball game involved teams from Bear Creek and Denver, and that parents were upset by a call made by the young umpire.

"These parents and coaches decided to take it out on each other," said John Romero, a public information officer for the Lakewood Police Department. "It's horrible."

Four people were cited for disorderly conduct and fighting in public, and more citations could be issued, police said.

"It's very sad, at the very beginning of the video, you can see kids running off the field as the adults start fighting and punching each other," Romero said.

At this point, there are no reports of children being hurt.

Anyone with information about the fight is asked to call Lakewood Police at 303-987-7111.

“You think it’s common sense to not do this at any sporting event, especially around kids," Romero said. "It’s a good reminder for adults: whether you’re a parent or not, you have these children who look up to you, think before you act.”

Westgate Elementary is located at 8550 Vassar Dr. near West Yale Avenue and South Estes Street.

