A cashier battling breast cancer is getting support from the Indiana University students she serves.

Kathy Rogers has worked at the SPEA Cafe in Bloomington for around 12 years.

She's served thousands of students who she has grown to know, and they've gotten to know her too.

"At SPEA we say to lead for the greater good and before you can lead you first have to serve," Nicole Wenger at Senior at the Paul H. O’Neil School of Public and Environmental Affairs said.

So when she heard Kathy Rogers was battling cancer, they wanted to step up for her.

"She just stayed on my heart. You don't get to pick and choose if you have cancer or a disease and so I felt it was time for me to step up,” Wenger said.

So she started raising money and last Thursday students, friends and staff gathered to honor her.

"I am just an everyday Joe. I can't imagine people coming together and making someone like me feel good. Help me keep going," Rogers said.

You can donate through the Venmo app - in the people search, look for user: NicoleWenger_

"Kathy gives so much to everybody. Everyone who is having a rough day. Every student that just needs someone to brighten their day. Have a great day. Stay warm, stay dry. That's Kathy," said Cheryl Hughes, a Lecturer at Indiana University.

She knows that firsthand because when she was going through her own cancer fight, you know who was there.

"Donations started coming in left and right. When we got to $100 I would tell Cheryl. We are at a hundred. We are at $500 and it just kept going and going. Told everyone to keep it a secret," Wenger said. "And you did a good job of that," Rogers interjected.

They raised over $2,000, which Kathy says will come in handy.

"They say they are praying for me and keep checking up on me every day. They just come in to see how I am doing. Makes you feel good," Rogers said.

The woman who made a life of serving is now being served.

"She's wonder woman. You don't find anyone better than that," Wenger said.

Rogers said the money also comes at a very important time. She will have to miss some work during her treatment and this will help cover daily expenses.

