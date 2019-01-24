An Indiana school superintendent is facing charges of identity fraud after authorities said she used her own insurance to help a sick student.

Dr. Casey Smitherman, the superintendent at Elwood Community Schools in central Indiana, took a 15-year-old student to the doctor and used her insurance and her son's name to get him a prescription, according to court documents.

Smitherman told investigators she realized the student wasn’t at school on Jan. 9. Worried about his health, she picked him up from his home and took him to the doctor.

When Smitherman signed the student in at the doctor’s office, she used her son’s name. After the doctor prescribed Amoxicillin for the student's sore throat, she filled the prescription under her son’s name, court documents said.

The student told police that he ripped the label off the prescription bottle because "he knew it was wrong... to have a prescription in his possession with a different name."

Police received a tip and followed up with the student’s guardian. Smitherman was charged on Jan. 15 with insurance fraud, identity deception and official misconduct. She was released on bail.

Smitherman told police this wasn't the first time she went out of her way to help this particular student. Previously she bought him clothes and helped clean his house, but explained she didn't contact Child Services because she was afraid they would place him in a foster home. Following this incident, police said they filed a report with Child Services.

After her arrest, Smitherman issued a statement that was shared by local media outlets, saying she remains committed to her students and school.

“I am committed to this community and our students, and I regret if this action has undermined your trust in me,” Smitherman said. “From the beginning, my ultimate goal has been to provide the best environment for Elwood students’ growth physically, mentally and academically, and I remain focused on that purpose.”

Elwood Community Schools’ school board president said in a Facebook post that Smitherman has its support.

“Dr. Smitherman was acting on behalf of a child’s health and wellbeing and made a mistake to do what she believed was right for this student,” said Brent Kane in the statement posted Wednesday. “Dr. Smitherman has been very transparent with the school board about her actions and has our support.”

Kane said he expected the prosecutor’s office to file a diversion. If it is filed and Smitherman is not arrested during the next 12 months, the charges will be dropped, he said in the statement.