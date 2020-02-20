An Indiana man with a less-than-prophetic tattoo is back behind bars.

The Terre Haute Police Department said 38-year-old Donald Murray was arrested Monday morning after a short pursuit. Murray was featured on an episode of A&E's "Live PD" in December as he eluded police.

Murray's mugshot has earned him notoriety for the tattoo on his forehead, which reads "CRIME PAYS."

According to WTWO-TV, Murray was taken into custody and charged with criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement after the Live PD episode aired. He was held without bail at first, but was later released on his own recognizance on January 14.

After Monday's pursuit, Murray was preliminarily charged with both felony and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and auto theft.

Jail records show he is being held on $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Vigo County Jail