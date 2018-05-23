If you bought Bertolli olive oil any time within the past eight years, you could get money from a lawsuit.

It's not clear exactly how much cash each person will get, but the company said in a press release that it expects each payment to be between 75 cents and $8.75 per bottle.

The company is paying out $7 million in total as part of a class action lawsuit because its products were incorrectly labeled as "imported from Italy" and "extra virgin."

You can submit a claim here if you bought Bertolli extra virgin olive oil between May 23, 2010 and April 16, 2018 or Bertolli Classico or extra light olive oil between May 23, 2010 and Dec. 30 2015.

