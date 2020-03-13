PHOENIX — *The video above is from previous coverage of the Lori Vallow case.

The judge presiding over the case of Lori Vallow’s missing children has withdrawn himself after a request from Vallow’s defense was granted Friday.

Vallow’s defense team asked the court to have Judge Faren Eddins disqualified from the case for reasons that weren’t disclosed.

Vallow has yet to meet her $1 million bail and remains in jail. Eddins actually lowered Vallow’s bail from $5 million last Friday.

The 47-year-old mother was extradited from Hawaii last month after authorities in Idaho issued a warrant for her arrest.

No one has seen Vallow’s children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow or 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, since September.

Lori, JJ and Tylee used to live in Chandler with Lori's then-husband Charles Vallow.

After Charles was shot and killed in July 2019 by Lori's brother Alex Cox, court records say she remarried Chad Daybell, a doomsday author in Rexburg.

"This Lori, that we're seeing on TV, is not the Lori that we knew and loved," says Larry Woodcock, JJ's grandfather.

Tylee was last seen on Sept. 8, 2019 on a trip to Yellowstone National Park with Vallow, and the FBI released photos of the children with their mom and uncle inside Yellowstone where authorities are continuing their search.

Vallow’s preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin May 7 or 8.

