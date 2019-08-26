COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Dorian remains just below the threshold of a Category 5 hurricane, as it slowly lumbers over the Bahamas. But where it eventually goes--including if it will pass close to the Carolinas--is still a bit uncertain.

Here's our latest thinking on this storm that carries serious risks for the southeast U.S. coast.

Current strength/speed of Dorian:

As of the 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 150 miles an hour, with higher gusts, making it a Category 4 storm. If sustained winds exceed 156 miles an hour, it will be a Category 5. Dorian continues to move west at 8 miles an hour.

Watches/Warnings:

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the east coast of Florida from Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet. That's an area from near the city of Boca Raton north to just above Vero Beach.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the northwest Bahama.

There are currently no watches/warnings for South Carolina.

Current track: Where is Dorian headed?

The National Hurricane Center's consensus track has undergone another shift. Presently, Dorian is still moving roughly toward the west-northwest.

After days of the models showing a direct strike and landfall in Florida, that scenario is now growing less likely. It sill could happen, but increasingly, the models are showing the center of the storm missing the state, and instead just riding along the coast. The state could still get serious effects from if that happens, however, so people there should not let their guard down.

The consensus track now takes Dorian up the eastern seaboard coastline and toward the Carolinas. As such, the 'cone of uncertainly' that you're seeing now includes South Carolina. Now we know that may look very troubling to many of you. It's important to note, though, that at this time, the models don't show the storm actually going into the heart of the state. Instead, the want to curve it as it approaches our area.

You can see that better if you look at the spaghetti models (where each strand represents a different computer model). Some show the storm turning when it gets to our state, or riding the coastline.

We want to caution anyone from drawing too many conclusions from the paths that they see at this point. Remember, these models have shifted a lot in the last five or six days, from a landstrike in Miami, to crossing over Tampa and going out into the Gulf of Mexico, and then going up into Florida. With so much variability, it's hard for us to put high confidence in the exact tracks -- at least so far. What that means is there's uncertainty about where the storm will go as it reaches the four and five day outlook and beyond.

What we're seeing now is a trend to push the storm toward the east. If that trends continues, or changes back to the west, we'll have to see, but it's something the WLTX Weather Team will be constantly monitoring.

Bottom line: What can we expect in the U.S. and South Carolina?:

Expect these models to continue shift and change.

The uncertainty means we cannot rule out scenarios that would take the storm to a large portion of the southeastern U.S., including South Carolina. It may take until early or the middle of next week to get a good read on what the effects in our state might be.

For now, the storm requires continued monitoring by anyone in the southeastern United States, as the forecast path continues to evolve.

