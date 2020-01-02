MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Alfonso Medina Jr. says he’s just a guy who sells burritos.

But the message he serves up to customers at his restaurant here shows he’s much more than that.

The 30-year-old, second-generation son of migrants in the central Iowa community of Marshalltown, population 25,000, tells us how Iowa Latinos are changing their communities, in one of the whitest states in the country.

Marshalltown and its schools have taken steps that have been rejected in Arizona.

The next step for Iowa Latinos: making an impact at the polls in November.

