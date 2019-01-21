The internet erupted in a lengthy debate this weekend after a seemingly random question was posted on Twitter.

Tweeted out on Jan. 19 by Twitter user @SMASEY, the post asks how you draw an X. And as you can imagine, the internet had plenty to say.

"Which way do you draw an X?" the tweet read. To help you decide, an image presenting eight possibilities was included in the tweet.

Since it was posted, the tweet has received more than 11,000 retweets and 45,000 likes.

Responses varied, but plenty offered their picks and defended their choices. After more than 1,000 replies, SMASEY offered her not-so-scientific findings.

