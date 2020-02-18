SAN DIEGO — President Donald Trump's administration is waiving federal contracting laws to speed construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday it'll allow 177 miles of wall to be built faster in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas and bring the Republican president closer to his pledge of 450 miles by year's end.

A 2005 law gives the Homeland Security secretary sweeping powers to waive laws to expedite border barrier construction.

Acting Secretary Chad Wolf tells Fox News Channel he hopes the move “will accelerate some of the construction that's going along the Southwest border.”

The move is expected to spark criticism the Trump administration is overstepping its authority.

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2019 file photo, Department of Homeland Security Under Secretary Chad Wolf speaks during a meeting of the President's Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons (PITF), in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, on the White House complex in Washington. The Trump administration said Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, that it will waive federal contracting laws to speed construction of a border wall with Mexico. Wolf, the acting Homeland Security secretary, is exercising authority under a 2005 law that gives him sweeping powers to waive laws for building border barriers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

AP

RELATED ARTICLES:

• Arizona bases could take hit from President Trump's new raid on defense funds for wall

• Trump transferring $3.8 billion from military to fund his Mexico border wall

• Native American burial sites blown up to build border wall, Arizona congressman says

• Arizona lawmakers revive private border wall bill

• Reports: Section of new border wall falls over in high wind